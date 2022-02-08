Two Arrested in Duluth Drug Bust

DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were arrested last week after authorities found weapons and 57 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant at a residence in Lincoln Park.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Duluth Police Department, Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just before 3:00 p.m. Friday in the 20 block of North 25th Avenue West.

During the search warrant, investigators arrested a 24-year-old Superior resident outside of the residence. Authorities say arresting officers located a handgun on the male which was later found to be stolen.

The male was transported to the St. Louis County jail and is pending charges of felony carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree sale of meth with a firearm, fire-degree sale of meth, fourth-degree sale scheduled two, and receiving stolen property.

Officers and investigators also found a 23-year-old Duluth resident hiding in a closet of the residence. He was arrested on a DOC warrant.

During the search warrant officers located around 57.6 grams of methamphetamine, four scheduled two amphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia, and a rifle.