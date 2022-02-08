U Of M Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Athletic Events
DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota has announced it will end its vaccine mandate Wednesday for large campus and athletic events.
This includes UMD men’s and women’s hockey and basketball games.
The policy had been in place since Jan. 26, but in a letter from U of M President Joan Gabel Tuesday, she credits a decrease in COVID-19 transmission and new cases as a reason to stop the mandate.
Masks will still be required during hockey games at Amsoil Arena and basketball games at Romano Gym.
Below is the full letter from Gabel:
Dear students, faculty, and staff,
Trends in COVID-19 transmission statewide continue to show significant decreases, both in terms of current data related to
case numbers, positivity rates, and available hospital beds, but also in forecasts predicting continued declines. Given those
trends, the University is lifting the temporary, systemwide policy that mandated all events with over 200 attendees require
individuals to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. From February 10 on, proof of negative test or vaccination
status is no longer required.
Masks remain required for all indoor facilities across the system. They are an effective tool for preventing the transmission of
COVID-19 as well as influenza. We continue to monitor state and federal guidance and will update you as additional decisions
are made.
We thank all members of our community for your cooperation, and to staff who shifted quickly to facilitate compliance with
this approach to our largest events. It’s a wonderful example of our community pulling together to limit the impact of COVID
on our healthcare professionals and I am grateful.
Warm regards,
Joan Gabel