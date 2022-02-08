U Of M Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Athletic Events

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota has announced it will end its vaccine mandate Wednesday for large campus and athletic events.

This includes UMD men’s and women’s hockey and basketball games.

The policy had been in place since Jan. 26, but in a letter from U of M President Joan Gabel Tuesday, she credits a decrease in COVID-19 transmission and new cases as a reason to stop the mandate.

Masks will still be required during hockey games at Amsoil Arena and basketball games at Romano Gym.

Below is the full letter from Gabel: