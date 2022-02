UMD Men’s Hockey Settles for Tie with St. Cloud State, Huskies Win Shootout

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team took a 2-0 into the third period, but St. Cloud State rallied to send the game into overtime as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The Huskies would win the shootout 3-2 to take home the extra NCHC point. Tanner Laderoute and Quinn Olson each scored for the Bulldogs.