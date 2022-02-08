Visitors from Near and Far Enjoying Winter Fun in Northwestern Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis. – Tis the season for winter fun, and the options are endless especially when you take a trip to Northwestern Wisconsin.

“I think Ashland is a great escape,” said Mary McPhetridge, executive director of Visit Ashland.

It’s a four-season destination that flourishes year-round.

“We have this wonderful little mural, self-guided tour that you can pick up,” said McPhetridge.

From walking tours to seeing the sights in the great north woods, there’s a little piece of the pie for everyone.

“We have brand new groomed, cross country ski trails at the Chequamegon Bay Golf Course,” said McPhetridge.

The executive director of Visit Ashland is beyond thrilled to be welcoming several new businesses to the city at a time when tourism is key.

“We have been really fortunate in Northwest Wisconsin because COVID has been our friend in terms of tourism,” said McPhetridge.

Whether you’re ice fishing on Chequamegon Bay or sliding down the slopes at Mt. Ashwabay, winter fun can attract anyone.

“People can pick up the snowshoes and use the trails at the center,” said McPhetridge.

“It’s been really a great opportunity for folks to come out and just try it out. They don’t have to pay anything,” said Rose Haveri, Tourism Specialist.

For the past 15 years, the Ashland Visitors Center has checked out free snowshoes to those stopping by.

“A lot of youth groups that like to come out, Boy Scouts, this next weekend we have some exchange students that are going to be trying out snowshoeing for the first time,” said Haveri.

The Friends of the Center, helping to make this opportunity possible year after year. Folks are welcome to try out the sport on a 34/ mile trail outside the center.

“It’s wonderful to be able to get people outdoors,” said Haveri.

In a town of 8,000 people, the adventurous amenities offered keeps visitors coming back time and time again.

“We have been really fortunate, people have been traveling. Normally our season kicks off on the 4th of July,” said McPhetridge.