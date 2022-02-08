Warm Weather Brings More than Thousand Through Tommy’s Car Wash

They say even though they use water heated up to 120 degrees and 18 blowers to dry the car people still feel better coming in on days where the water is less likely to freeze on their vehicles.

DULUTH, Minn.- That warmer air and melting snow had people anxious to wash off months of winter.

On warmer days like Tuesday the folks at Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Central Entrance can get more than 1,000 cars coming through a day with more than 100 an hour.

“It’s beautiful outside, and it just kind of gives you a little bit of spring fever and you’re thinking boy, it’d be nice if it was spring right now and let’s wash our car and pretend like it is and it stays cleaner longer then, too,” said Ken Stanley, Assistant General Manager.

Also today the car wash donated $2,500 to Life House in Duluth.

Every month management says they donate to a community organization. This month they plan to contribute to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.