Warm Winter Day Makes Ely Winter Festival Snow Sculptures Shine

The almost month-long event includes an art walk, ice fishing tournament, and broomball competition.

ELY, Minn.- A fan-favorite Northern Minnesota festival is back showing off all the things you can do in, and with, the snow.

The big snow sculptures are back in town marking the return of the Ely Winter Festival.

The almost month-long event includes an art walk ice fishing tournament and broomball competition.

But with the warmer sunny day Tuesday even more people were out checking out the big wintry art.

“Every year they’re unique and this year the snow must have been exceptional because the detail in the carvings is exquisite,” said Lindsey Lang. “Some years I don’t know if it’s too wet or too dry but it’s harder to tell what some of the things are.”

The Ely Winter Festival continues through this weekend. You can find a full schedule of events online.