Attached Garage Fire in Duluth Causes $40K in Damages

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews say a Wednesday morning fire reported at a group home for disabled residents caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to the home and garage.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to calls of a fire around 11:18 a.m. on the 600 block of Old Howard Mill Road.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy fire in the attached garage.

One resident was located and rescued from a basement bedroom. Two pets were also found safe inside the home.

The fire department says the fire was limited to the garage with some smoke damage inside the home.

The fire was attacked aggressively with multiple hose lines. The fire did not breach the garage wall, but the garage was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.