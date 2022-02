Deer River’s Ty Morrison Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

The Warriors knocked off Ely as Morrison broke Damon Benham's record of 1,710 career points.

DEER RIVER, Minn. – Tuesday night, Deer River’s Ty Morrison became the program’s all time leading scorer.

The Warriors knocked off Ely as Morrison broke Damon Benham’s record of 1,710 career points. He is also the program’s all time leader in assists. Deer river is currently 15-2 and riding a nine game win streak.