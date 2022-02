Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Picks Up First Win over Duluth East in Nine Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Andy Larson and Cooper McClure each scored twice as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team defeated Duluth East 6-2 Wednesday night at the Heritage Center.

It was the Hunters’ first win over the Greyhounds since January 8th, 2013.