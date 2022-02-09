Duluth Public Library Purchases Virtual Reality Devices

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Public Library was just able to purchase a new interactive device they can’t wait to share with the public.

An anonymous donation to the library foundation has allowed them to purchase three virtual reality devices.

A Senior Library Technician tells us, these devices have allowed her to connect with other people in the country over virtual book clubs, or explore documentaries first-hand by virtually attending the events you learn about.

The immersive learning experience is what the library wants to promote the most.

“There are many educational games and experiences you can do, we can open our world up and kind of live in each other’s worlds, and I think that’s really important today,” Heidi Harrison, Senior Library Technician in Youth Services said.

Registration to sign up and use these devices starts Thursday February 24th, and you have to be 13 or older to use them.