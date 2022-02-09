Journalists Settle Suit Over Mistreatment Covering Protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has agreed to pay $825,000 and change several policies to settle a lawsuit brought by journalists who say they were hurt or harassed while covering protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and the state’s Department of Public Safety announced the settlement Tuesday.

It prohibits the Minnesota State Patrol from attacking journalists, arresting or threatening to arrest them, ordering them to disperse, seizing their equipment, and more.

It also calls for an independent review of all complaints alleging mistreatment of the media covering those protests and issuing body-worn cameras to all troopers by June.