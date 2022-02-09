National, Conference Rankings Taking Shape for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The UMD women's hockey team is currently ranked fourth in the country, which means if the NCAA tournament began today, the Bulldogs would host playoff games.

DULUTH, Minn. – After splitting their road series with Wisconsin, the UMD women’s hockey team is now fourth in the country, which means if the NCAA tournament began today, the Bulldogs would host playoff games. And that makes the final few weeks as important as ever.

“Wherever you sit, it should just be fuel and motivation, whether you’re at the top or at the bottom of whatever. I think it should just fuel you up and get your excited,” sophomore defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith said.

“There’s good aspects to either of it. Either it’s we’re underrated and let’s go prove ourselves, or we’ve gotten ourselves in this position and we deserve ourselves respect,” said sophomore forward Clara Van Wieren.

“All we can do is continue to win games and I don’t want to get into the situation where we’re hoping for something to happen out east that’s going to help us get there. I just want to keep doing what we need to do and hopefully, good thing will happen for us there,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

UMD will be back at home this weekend when they host St. Thomas.