Pizzerias Preparing for Busy Super Bowl Sunday

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With the Super Bowl coming up this Sunday, pizza restaurants are preparing for a busier than usual day.

Do North Pizzeria and Pub in Hermantown says they enjoy the added business during the winter months, as they see an increase in deliveries when compared to a typical Sunday.

“We do a lot of deliveries all the way up to halftime, and then typically it slows down for us,” says Owner Bryan Gray. “Keep a lot of staff on hand, two or three drivers all day, so it’s a little busier day than a normal Sunday.”

That also means preparing to make more pizzas, and preparation will be getting underway soon. “We do almost three to four days’ worth of sauce for one day,” says Gray. “We make our own dough, so we go through three to five buckets of dough in one day which usually were on maybe on two on a good day.”

Gray adds wings are a popular item that are ordered on Super Bowl Sunday. Supplies will be limited this year, so plan ahead if ordering.