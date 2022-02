UMD-UMary Women’s Basketball Game Cancelled

The decision comes due to a non-COVID related illness with the Marauders' program.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD announced Wednesday that the women’s basketball game Friday at the University of Mary has been cancelled.

The decision comes due to a non-COVID related illness with the Marauders’ program. The game will not be re-scheduled. The men’s game will still take place and the women now set their sights on Minot for Saturday night.