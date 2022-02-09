UMD’s Scott Sandelin Talks Tie with St. Cloud State

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday night, the UMD men’s hockey team jumped out to a 2-0 lead on St. Cloud State and just needed one more period to close out the Huskies. And that’s not exactly how it would play out.

St. Cloud State would score two goals in the final period to force overtime as the game officially went down as a tie. SCSU won the shootout to take home the extra NCHC point. Head coach Scott Sandelin says he was still pleased with his team’s performance last night and in the past few weeks as a whole.

“The only thing probably disappointing is that we were in position to win those games leading going into the third period and we didn’t close teams out. Again, they’re hard lessons to learn but we got to learn from them and hopefully, we continue to put ourselves in those positions down the stretch and close games out because those are obviously valuable points,” he said.

And last night was the first game for the Bulldogs without captain Noah Cates, who is at the Olympics. And Sandelin said so far, so good.

“We’re treating it just like somebody with an injury, right? It gives other guys an opportunity and I thought all four lines played good. I didn’t have a problem with that. It’s what we have. And obviously now we’re going to be missing Dom so it’s going to give some other guys an opportunity to play,” he said.

Sandelin added that sophomore forward Luke Mylymok could make his debut this weekend when UMD travels to take on Denver.