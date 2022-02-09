Virtual Reality Coming to the Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library is adding three Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headsets to its programming later this month.

The headsets are made possible by a donation to the Frank J. Sklaris Vision Fund developed by an anonymous donor through the Duluth Library Foundation.

The city says the goal of the donor was to develop a funding source for the library to use on innovative programs and services; to fund the library and its mission in perpetuity. The Oculus program was the first use of this fund.

“Libraries are a place of innovation, whether it is the library itself discovering new ways to serve the community or a library patron finding inspiration for their next project,” said Executive Director of Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger, “That is why the Duluth Library Foundation is excited to celebrate the Oculus program, the first library project funded by the newly

established Frank J. Sklaris Vision Fund.

The headsets will not be available for check-out but can be used in-house by reserving a time during set programs.

“I was blown away by virtual reality when I first tried it. I want to let as many people as possible experience the sense of awe and wonder that I felt the first time I put on a VR headset,” said Oculus Virtual Reality Headset Coordinator, Heidi Harrison.

Some of the games that will be made available on the headsets are:

Beat Saber- Slash neon blocks coming at you in time to music in a futuristic world.

Jurassic World- Meet a dinosaur up close and personal

First steps- See what you can do in Virtual Reality

First Contact- Befriend an alien robot

Swim with Sharks, Climb a mountain, Experience the highest waterfall in the world, come face to face with insects, experience 360-degree animations, and much more!

To sign-up to try the Oculus headsets, click here.