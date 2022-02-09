West Duluth Business Club Joins Duluth Chamber

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Chamber welcomed a new member Wednesday, the West Duluth Business Club.

The organization with its around 150 members say they are ready to help contribute to the chamber, as well as use the chamber’s resources to help their businesses grow.

“To expose our businesses to other opportunities of learning how to run our businesses better,” says Susan Coen, President of the West Duluth Business Club, “and have that generate some more opportunities for the members to get involved with a lot more businesses within the City of Duluth, and Superior, and all the area businesses that are in this area.”

The West Duluth Business Club helps to maintain the look of Grand Avenue, as well as organize the annual Spirit Valley Days, which will run for its 42nd year in August.