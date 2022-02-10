City Crews Responding to Another Water Main Break at Mt. Royal Shopping Circle

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to another water main break in Kenwood.

The break was reported Tuesday afternoon and is located at the Mt. Royal Shopping Circle. Crews responded to a water main break at this address on Tuesday but say this break is in a different location.



City officials say water has been turned off and is affecting residents at Mt. Royal Pines III.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.