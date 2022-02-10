College of Saint Scholastica Class of 2022 Graduation Plan

DULUTH, Minn. — As much as seniors probably don’t want to hear it, graduation is coming up pretty quick, and college students are soaking it all in before they have to start “adulting” in the real world.

The College of Saint Scholastica found two special ways to honor their grads while still handling the pandemic.

They will offer a virtual version of recorded speakers and the president to acknowledge the graduating class.

There will also be an in-person opportunity for students to walk across stage individually with friends and family around to have their name read and diploma handed to them.

Traditional ceremonies happen at Amsoil Arena but this year it will all be held on the CSS campus.

“We’ve been doing this since spring 2020, and the feedback from our graduates and from their families has been overwhelmingly positive, this is a way to uplift and celebrate their achievements and all that they’ve accomplished, this is really a resilient class,” Laura Johnson, Communications Director, CSS said.

CSS says around 600 students will be graduating this spring and more than 300 are participating in the in-person event on May 14th.