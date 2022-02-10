Downtown Duluth Library Worker Assaulted, Highlights Years-Long Safety Concerns By Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at Duluth’s downtown main library tell FOX 21’s Dan Hanger safety and security concerns are at a boiling point after a second employee was recently assaulted on the job. This time, a punch to the face after the worker asked a patron to put on his mask.

While physical violence at the downtown library has never been common, the latest assault on a staff member by an intoxicated man is highlighting a much bigger issue of safety in a very public space that often sees the city’s most vulnerable population dealing with addiction and other mental health issues.

AFSCME Local 66 says workers are facing a significant increase of harassment, threats and intimidation, especially since the pandemic, and they feel city administration has only put a Band-Aid on the problem for years.

“Definitely in the last couple of years we’ve brought forth the issue multiple times,” said Bridgit Maruska, a library worker representing AFSCME Local 66 for this story. “Unsafe library conditions are unfair for staff and unfair for the community members.” “I think anybody who knows me knows I take employee safety and people feeling valued at their job really seriously. It is something we spend a lot of time on,” said Mayor Emily Larson.

Larson and Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken say they have a plan in the works to hire two “Library Safety Specialists” to help meet the needs of library staff so they can feel safer on the job and help bad behavior.

More on the plans later on in this story, but first we’ll look at what’s been going on with the library since Larson took office in 2016.

Duluth’s main library branch on West Superior Street is the busiest of the city’s three branches, with hundreds of visitors daily enjoying access to computers, programming, resource, and of course reading material.

“The crew of people that work there are so intelligent and so dedicated and so open hearted. They are truly public servants,” said Julie Bernhardt, who recently quit as a library worker downtown. “The library was like my dream job. I love to read. I’m an introvert.”

Bernhardt said she left that dream job – in part – because of the growing behavioral problems at the library.

“Are they going to say, oh, I’m sorry I’ll adjust, or are they going to shout in your face, or spit at you, or punch you? So, it’s a very real fear. People can be really unpredictable,” Bernhardt said. “And then when you are kind of in that space where you don’t feel like you have a lot of support and you’re on your own, it’s scary.”

Bridgit Maruska is a library staff member representing AFSCME Local 66.

“Duluth residents expect for library staff to speak out and say what’s happening and maybe what is going wrong in the building,” Maruska said.

Maruska says city administration has not taken the concerns of downtown library workers seriously enough, forcing workers to deal with behavior well beyond their training instead of hiring a permanent security team years ago.

“AFSCME in particular is concerned about the assaults that have taken place. City policy clearly states that the city shall take a strong stance in creating a safe and respectfully work environment for all of its employees, and that hasn’t necessarily been the case for the library,” Maruska said.

But Mayor Emily Larson says she and her staff have been working on safety and security at the library since 2017 — a year after she took office.

“Really trying to do that big-picture of what public safety can look like in a public space. That we need to have open, that we need to have available for people who may not have other options, we need to have open for people who want to use library services, and we need to have open and safe operating for staff who are doing the good hard work of delivering library services to this community,” Larson said.

Larson says a private security company was contracted in 2018, but that service wasn’t renewed after 2019 because of turnover and inconsistencies with guards, which t made the mission ineffective.

“What we really need is someone who is consistent, who’s trained, who is embedded in with the staff, understands the expectations, has the relationships with DPD,” Larson said.

And that’s exactly what Larson says has been in the works since last year but admits it is now being expedited because of the recent assault in January. Larson says two part-time “Library Safety Specialist” positions are being created for a total of around $85,000 a year — something she feels will be a win-win for library staff and visitors.

“It’s been really important for us to listen to the library staff. I feel like we are getting to the place that they have been asking for us to be. I really think that these position will also be well suited to determine which behaviors are the ones that can be tolerated and which are the ones there’s no space for,” Larson said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken agrees the new positions will be effective more than anything they’ve tried before.

“They will ultimately do what our officers do. They establish relationships with people, then those relationships make it easier to have compliance, easier to have conversations to bring things down a notch perhaps, to understand who may be struggling on any given day, to understand who is OK and who is well.”

Tusken says the new Library Safety Specialists will be trained by his department so they can learn some of the same de-escalation tactics and conflict resolution skills his officers develop.

“Just that presence in the work spaces of the people at the library will instill some level of confidence and safety in the workers. So we think it’s going to be very successful,” Tusken said.

It’s a welcomed change AFSCME and library workers say is way overdue but one they hope will help them get back to the mission of the library — to serve, help guide and change lives for the better.

“The library is essential. It always has been. It always should be. It should be treated that way,” Maruska said. “These are public servants, they’re doing their absolute best and they are committed to this job and they are working on the front lines working with the public, so they deserve our support and they deserve to feel safe and protected and supported at work,” Bernhardt said.

Larson also is reminding people that it’s not a fast process to create new city positions, get job descriptions drafted and then approved by the Civil Service Board before being brought to the city council for final approval. Plus, there’s the actual interview process after that. Larson says she expects that process to take about two months.

In the meantime, Tusken says his officers will increase patrols at the downtown library to make a bigger presence.

And finally, from library staff up to the administration, they stress 90 percent of visitors are following the rules and it’s important to keep supporting the library by keeping it busy because they say a busier library is a safer library.