Duluth East Boys Basketball Drops Nail-Biter to Tartan

The Greyhounds would look to snap their two-game losing streak Saturday at home against Woodbury.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team suffered a heart-breaking loss at home to Tartan 57-54 Thursday night.

