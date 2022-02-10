Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey Eyeing Second Straight Appearance in Section Title Game

Next up for the Hilltoppers is a red-hot Cloquet-Esko-Carlton squad. However, Marshall defeated the Lumberjacks in their only regular season match-up one month ago.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls took care of business Tuesday night as they defeated Rock Ridge 2-0 to advance to the section semi-finals.

“They’re are a tough team and it will be a very good game. I’m excited to see what happens for our team,” senior forward Annika Lindgren said.

“I think we’re continuing to build on the success we had in the regular season. There’s some really good energy around the rink today. You can hear the buzz. I think any of the teams in Section 7A, I feel like on any given day, we can beat them,” said head coach Amanda Boulier.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semi-final between Hibbing/Chisholm and defending state champs Proctor/Hermantown.