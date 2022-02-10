Former Duluth Mayor, Herb Bergson, Dies at 65

DULUTH, Minn. – The former mayor of Duluth and Superior, Herb Bergson, has died at the age of 65.

In a Thursday morning Facebook post, Herb’s brother, Brian Bergson, wrote:

“Early this morning my brother Herbert W. Bergson, Jr. died due to complications from cancer surgery. Herb spent his life in public service as a police officer, a LGBTQ rights advocate, and as Mayor of both Duluth and Superior. A celebration honoring his legacy will be held this spring. His proudest accomplishment as Mayor of Duluth was signing the first official proclamation endorsing Gay Rights for all Duluthians.”

Bergson was the mayor of Superior from 1987 to 1995.

He later went on to become mayor of Duluth from 2004 to 2008.