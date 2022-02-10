Hermantown’s Garron Opsahl Breaks Two MSHSL Goaltending Records

The junior has broken two state records: consecutive shutouts with six and he has not allowed a goal in 353 minutes and 43 seconds of game time, which is nearly 100 minutes more than the previous record.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – What a season it’s been for Hermantown goalie Garron Opsahl.

“It was really cool. At first, I didn’t realize it was a state record and then they told me and I saw it posted everywhere. It was kind of surreal. It’s always easy when you don’t get as many shots. But a solid defense and solid forwards around me makes it easier,” Opsahl said.

“Garron’s been awesome. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. You ask a goalie not to give up goals and he hasn’t given up goals. He’s been great and he was great for us last year, too. He’s just done a really nice job,” head coach Patrick Andrews said.

Opsahl and the Hawks will be back at home Friday night to host Holy Family.