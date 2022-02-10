Lake Superior Zoo Offers the ‘Best Date Ever’ for This Valentine’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Are you looking for a fun Valentine’s date idea? You can spend the holiday with the one you love, and the animals of the Lake Superior Zoo.

This Friday and Saturday the zoo is offering the ‘Best Date Ever’ to couples who are interested.

There are animal experiences, behind the scenes tours, and keeper chats with animals of your choice like the bears and wolves, but it is an adult only event.

The zoo is excited to host it to give people the opportunity to do something out of the ordinary for the special day.

“When your tour starts you just meet up, we bring you to your keeper, they’ll take you behind the scenes, give you and exclusive look at animals and their homes and the places that they sleep and play and you can just have a special experience with just you and your loved ones,” Elizabeth Dixon, Guest Experience Manager Of Special Events said.

Staff says slots are booking up already, and this event usually fills up but they still are accepting reservations, you can sign up for the 30 minute experience on its website.