Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth Denfeld Tops Duluth Marshall, Proctor Wins on Senior Night

Home ice advantage was key for the Hunters and Rails.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team shook off a slow start as they defeated Duluth Marshall 3-2 Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

In other prep boys hockey action, Proctor got the Senior Night win over North Shore 5-1.