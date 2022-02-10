Richard I. Bong Brings 4th Annual ‘Escape The Bong’ to the Museum

SUPERIOR, Wis. — This weekend, the Bong Center is bringing back its 4th annual Escape the Bong event.

The Bong Center is bringing 4 different escape rooms to the museum like FDR’s bunker, which is a fan favorite, along with an under the sea adventure room, escape from Alcatraz jail break, and save your parents prom.

The executive director says this year, there has been more pre-event registration than in years past. They’re expecting over 350 people, and can’t wait to show what the bong center has to offer.

“We always want to see people come to the bong center, it’s another excuse to see what a great museum we have here and when you come through to do the escape room you can check out the museum as well. We do several outreach programs all year long and we try to keep the place relevant and on peoples thoughts,” John Gidley, Executive Director, Richard I. Bong Center said.

John Gidley added that the rooms are geared more for ages 12 and up, but the whole family is welcome, and you can reserve a time and a room on the bong centers website.