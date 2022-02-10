UMD’s Noah Cates Named Assistant Captain for Team USA, Scores in Olympic Debut

BEIJING, China – Last month when asked about being named to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, UMD’s Noah Cates said it was a dream come true while smiling from ear to ear. Well so far, the dream is getting better and better.

Before Wednesday’s opener against China, Cates was named an assistant captain for Team USA. And in his Olympic debut, the Stillwater native scored a goal in the 8-0 win. Earlier this week, UMD head coach Scott Sandelin talked about Cates and how his leadership qualities will easily translate to Team USA.

“You love players like that. I think I’ve said that about players like Karson Kuhlman, too. You don’t have to tell them a whole lot. They come prepared. They have a purpose when they practice. They can play on your top line or your fourth line. He just loves to play and he just wants to win. I think he’ll be a huge asset for them,” said Sandelin.

Team USA will be back in action Friday night for a big one against rivals Canada.