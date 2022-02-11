City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in West Duluth.

The break was reported Friday morning and is located on 10 North 58th Avenue West.

City officials say water has been turned off on North 58th Avenue West from Nicollet Street to Raleigh Street.



This comes after another water main break was reported just before 7:00 a.m. Friday morning on Pinewood Lane in the Congdon Park neighborhood.

Water was turned off on the 3800 block of East 4th Street to Pinewood Lane and from 4th Street to Crescent View Avenue for that break.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.