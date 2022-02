D3 Hockey: CSS, UWS Women Earn Home Wins; UWS Men Drop Home Finale to UW-Stout

It was a good night on the home ice for the Saints and Yellowjackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team extended their unbeaten streak to five straight games as they defeated St. Catherine 6-4 Friday night, behind a hat trick from Abby Pohlkamp.

In other Division III hockey action, the UWS women defeated UW-Stevens Point 6-4 and the UWS men fell to UW-Stout 4-2 at Wessman Arena.