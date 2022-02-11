Duluth Pack Supports Head of Lakes Fair United Way’s ‘Experience Auction’

A daily experience with be released for bid from 6 a-m – 11 p-m daily.

DULUTH, Minn.- Two local organizations are once again partnering up to give back to the community this year.

Duluth Pack is once again supporting Head of the Lakes Fair United Way’s 100-Day Experience Auction.

The auction runs for 100 days through May 11th.

Duluth Pack has contributed to multiple days, featuring a top-selling sling pack on Friday.

“Anytime that we’re able to partner with services or local businesses and really give back to Duluth is something we look forward to because we all live here and we employ people from Duluth anytime that we can really help our local economy we would love to be involved,” said Amanda Kolb, Marketing Analyst for Duluth Pack.

Officials with the United Way said they’re excited to have the community-centric business on board again.

“To have local businesses local organizations partnering with us providing objects for the experience auction and workplace campaigns and just giving to this community fund that we develop each and every year is meaningful,” United Way President Matt Hunter said.

For more information regarding the 100-Day Experience Auction, you can head to Head of the Lakes United Way’s website and social media pages.