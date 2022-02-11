Fans Flock to Local Liquor Stores for Super Bowl Sunday Beverages

People have been buying up beers and even higher end spirits, management said.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Super Bowl Sunday is just two days away and local liquor stores are seeing fans come to stock up for their watch parties.

Over at Keyport Liquor and Lounge on Belknap Street in Superior, they say even though there’s less excitement than if the Packers or Vikings were playing, people have still been buying up beers and even other beverages to watch the Rams and Bengals Sunday.

“The whiskey categories have definitely blown up so lots of Whiskey going out the door I would assume, too cocktails are always super fun,” said General Manager Nick Casper. “People have become bartenders over the past couple of years themselves. Kind of been forced into that. So you’re seeing that higher-end Spirits pull, for sure.”

While they’re prepared for rushes, management says they anticipate having enough supply even on game day.