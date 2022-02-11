Hoops International Bonspiel Kick-Off

DULUTH, Minn.- As Olympic curlers take the ice in Beijing, local athletes compete in their own Bonspiel here this weekend.

Hoops Brewing’s annual Hoops international Bonspiel kicked off Friday at the Duluth Curling Club as curlers hit the ice in a battle to take home the $4,400 dollar cash prize.

After Team Shuster took gold in the 2018 Olympics, the club saw a spike in interest in the sport, and they hope for a similar outcome this time around.

“It’s an event where they get together, have a lot of fun. Curling has a history of a very social and congenial sport and I think we’re gonna have a great time this weekend,” Hoops International Bonspiel Co-Chair, Marva Beckman Lasky says.

The bonspiel continues through Sunday at the Curling Club at the DECC, and Hoops brewing will be streaming the event all weekend long.