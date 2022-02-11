‘If the Dress Fits’ Back with Prom Dress Giveaway

CARLTON, Minn.- Finding a prom dress can be stressful for many families, not to mention costly. But one local mother-daughter duo is back helping with that.

Amy Arntson and her daughter founded “If the Dress Fits” 7 years ago, providing free prom dresses to hundreds of teens across the northland.

After taking a break due to the pandemic, they’re back with the giveaway this year letting families choose from their more than 400 dresses available.

They only ask they pay $10 for an appointment, as they have a new “dress garage” location in Carlton they need some help heating.

Arnston said she and her daughter are motivated by the impact they have on families, as Prom dresses can run as high as $1,000 for something worn only once.

“We have received heartfelt text messages after the event saying I didn’t have the heart to tell you this but I’m going to a divorce I have no money and it’s the fact that you were able to send my daughter to prom made all the difference for me and for her,” said Arnston.

“And so it’s just hearing little stories like that afterwards that just really keeps us going,” she said.

Appointments can be booked now and run from February 19th-mid April.

They also accept donations of dresses 4 years or newer at Bella Rose Bridal shop in Duluth and blue arrow in Supeiror.