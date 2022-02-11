New Scenic Café Showcases Mouthwatering Open-Faced Salmon Sandwich

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Owner and Chef Scott Graden at the New Scenic Café cooks up a delicious Norwegian salmon open-faced sandwich for Meteorologist Ken Slama.

Chef Graden is out with a new cookbook that’s currently on sale.

You can purchase books directly from the Café, or order online to have them shipped to yourself, your friends, and your family.

They are located just outside Duluth off of scenic Highway 61 and are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm.

Click here for more information.