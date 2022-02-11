Spirit Mountain Gears Up for the Annual Frosted Fatty Bike Race

DULUTH, Minn. – Fat Tire Bikes are back at Spirit Mountain this weekend for their 6th annual Frosted Fatty event.

The winter downhill fat bike race will consist of two stages. Racers can attempt each stage as many times as they would like during one hour to try and get a faster time. Winners will be selected by combining their fastest times from the two stages, with awards going to the first three placed in both the female and male categories.

“To be able to have fat bikes at a ski resort is still very unique and then to have this event, the Frosted Fatty, as an annual event has been a privilege for us. It’s our event that we are very happy to invite and to have this base of our community to be out and enjoying Spirit Mountain,” Spirit Mountain Action Sports & Events Manager, Jon Regenold says.

Online Pre-Registration is required. There is no day of registration.