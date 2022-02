Suffocating Defense Helps UMD Women’s Hockey Take Down St. Thomas

The Bulldogs held the Tommies to a program-low six shots on goal as they'll look to sweep the series Saturday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabby Krause and Anneke Linser each score for the UMD women’s hockey team as they defeated St. Thomas 2-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

