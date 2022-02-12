Couples Celebrate Love, Learn about Animals at Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Best Date Ever’

DULUTH, Minn.- Love was in the air this weekend even at Lake Superior Zoo and dozens of couples felt it at the zoo’s best date ever event.

Adults could sign up for 11 different tours going behind the scenes of their Bear County exhibit and their Animal Care Center and glimpsing into unique animal experiences like checking out the nocturnal lives of animals.

Participants could also chat with zookeepers of bears and wolves, and keepers say it’s been a hit each holiday.

“We were thinking what people like to do for Valentine’s Day, what’s kind of a fun experience that’s unique in the area, and we’re like ‘uuh!’ this would be the best date ever!” said Emily Perala. “So that’s really what inspired this event when we first started it, and it’s just grown from there.”

Zookeepers say to stay tuned for their “Toes to Tails” educational event in early March.