Duluth Denfeld Boys Basketball Gets Home Win Over Zimmerman

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team used a big second half to get the 75-65 home win over Zimmerman on Saturday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Hunters will be back in action Tuesday hosting Duluth Marshall.