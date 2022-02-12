Second Saturday Marketplace Showcases Local Female Artists, Crafters

Roughly a dozen vendors were there at the Spirit of the Lake Community School in Duluth and some change at each marketplace.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local female-owned businesses shined as the Nice Girls of the North’s Monthly Marketplace returned.

The Second Saturday Marketplace showcases the work of local female artists and crafters.

Organizers say while shopping small local businesses is always important they make sure female business owners have a space all their own.

“So we do focus solely on female artists and making sure that we showcase the women of the Northlands, but on Father’s Day we always try to have a male artist because there are guys doing amazing things as well,” said Lanae Rhoads, Owner of Mix Cosmetiques. “But in our cooperative, we mainly focus on women.”

The Second Saturday Marketplace continues through December and artists wanting to be featured as guests can sign up online.