UMD Men’s Hockey Battles Back to Defeat Denver, Split Weekend Series

Former Hermantown captain Darian Gotz scored the game-winner for his first career goal, while Zach Stejskal made 20 saves in relief in his first appearance since being diagnosed with testicular cancer four months ago.

DENVER, Colo. – Former Hermantown captain Darian Gotz picked the right time for his first career goal, taking a pass from fellow Hermantown captain Blake Biondi to score the game-winner to give No.6 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey the 3-2 win over No. 3 Denver.

Kobe Roth scored the other two goals for the Bulldogs. Zach Stejskal made his return to the UMD net for the first time since being diagnosed with testicular cancer four months ago. Stejskal played two full periods making 20 saves.

UMD improves to 15-11-3 on the season and will host North Dakota next weekend. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 8:00 p.m.