UMD Women’s Hockey Dominates St. Thomas to Sweep Season Series

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 4 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team exploded for four goals in the third period to get the 8-1 win over St. Thomas to sweep the weekend and season series.

Clara Van Wieren and Naomi Rogge finished with two goals each while Anneke Linser, Taylor Anderson, Elizabeth Giguere and Gabby Krause each scored once. Van Wieren now has recorded points in seven straight games, which is a career-best. In four meetings, the Bulldogs outscored the Tommies 20-2.

UMD improves to 20-9 on the season (17-8 WCHA) after picking up their sixth sweep of the season. The Bulldogs will finish the regular season with three games against St. Cloud State, beginning on the road Tuesday afternoon.