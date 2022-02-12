UW-Superior Men, Women’s Basketball Drop Home Finales to Northwestern

Both Yellowjacket teams couldn't catch up late as they suffered losses in their final home games of the regular season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s basketball team couldn’t hang around late as Northwestern got the 53-41 win in the Yellowjackets regular season home finale.

Paige Servais led the Yellowjackets with 12 points while Brianna O’Donnell had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Yellowjackets trailed by four at the break, but couldn’t do much in the second half, shooting just 27 percent.

UWS will be back in action Tuesday at Finlandia.

In the men’s game, UMAC-leading Northwestern pulled away in the second half to get the 77-62 win over UW-Superior.

Former Superior standouts led the way for the Yellowjackets, as Joey Barker finished with 12 points while Mason Ackley had 11 points and five rebounds.

UWS will be back in action next Friday at Minnesota Morris.