Man Dies After His Snowmobile Collides With Ambulance While Trying To Cross Road

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A man died on Saturday afternoon after he collided with an ambulance while driving his snowmobile.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Jeffrey Joe of Thief River Falls was riding on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail when he tried to cross the road to continue onto the Ash River Trail in the area that’s a half-mile east of Highway 53.

At that moment, an ambulance with the Kabetogama Fire Department was coming through on a medical call and collided with him at about 3:30 p.m.

While first responders attempted life-saving measures on him, Joe died at the scene.

First responders with multiple agencies helped at the scene.