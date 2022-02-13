Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Advance to Section 7A Girls Hockey Championship

The Mirage defeated Hibbing/Chisholm 2-1 on Saturday while the Hilltoppers defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-1. Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall will face off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Virginia.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – We are getting to the end of things for the girls hockey seasons as just a handful of teams remain. On Saturday, multiple local teams hit the ice on the Iron Range looking to punch their tickets to the section championships.

In section 7A, top seed and defending state champions Proctor/Hermantown held off Hibbing/Chisholm 2-1 to advance to their fifth straight title game. In the other semifinal, Duluth Marshall broke through the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defense getting the 5-1 win. Kendra Boyer, Annika Lindgren, Ilsa Lindaman, Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark all scored for the Hilltoppers as they advanced to back-to-back section championship appearances.

Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall will face off on Wednesday night in Virginia in a rematch of last year’s 7A final.

In 7AA, Elk River upset Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-1 and will face Andover in the section championship. The Lightning end the season 18-9.