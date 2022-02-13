UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Shut Out at Home by UW-Eau Claire

Molly Black made 27 saves for the Yellowjackets in their third game in as many days.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net on Sunday night as No. 5 UW-Eau Claire got the 4-0 win for their second shutout over the Yellowjackets this week.

It was the third game in as many days and fourth game in the last five days for the Yellowjackets. Molly Black made 27 saves for the Yellowjackets.

UWS falls to 7-12-1 on the season and will close out the regular season next weekend hosting Northland College. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m.