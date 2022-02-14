4th Annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race Happening Saturday, Feb. 19

IRON RIVER, Wis. – The community of Iron River, Wisconsin, is thrilled to be hosting the 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race on Saturday, February 19.

The event is happening at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center. It’s free and open to the public. Races will begin around 8:30 a.m.

Organizers encourage families in the region to come and witness the event. It’s geared toward family-friendly fun.

Free activities will be available along with snowshoeing and many other activities for families to enjoy.

New this year is a ‘Mutt Run.’ Organizers say this event will be a single dog, timed, fun mutt race for your mini-musher.

It’s open to kids 4-8 and 9-12 years of age using their very own furry friend to pull them down a 75 foot, straight, course.

Dogs must be of reasonable size and healthy. An adult must accompany each child to help handle your dog. Sleds, harnesses, and a pool of dogs will be available to borrow by any child that wants to participate but doesn’t have their own dog.
