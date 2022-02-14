Advocates, City Officials Gather Virtually for 7th Annual Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women March

The march was once again virtual this year, organized over zoom by the Native Lives Matter Coalition with speakers, honor songs, and performances from across the northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Advocates honored the lives lost and raised awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People, with the Twin Ports 7th Annual March.

The march was once again virtual this year, organized over zoom by the Native Lives Matter Coalition with speakers, honor songs, and performances from across the northland.

Representatives from the Mayor’s Offices of Duluth and Superior read proclamations for Missing and murdered indigenous women girls and 2 Spirit People Awareness Day.

“Whereas this day provides all citizens of Duluth with the opportunity to recognize and honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Girls and 2 Spirit People while honoring the resilience rich cultures traditions and contributions of Native Americans and Indigenous peoples in Duluth Minnesota,” said Community Relations Officer Alicia Kozlowski, reading Mayor Larson’s Proclamation.

“Now, therefore, I, Emily Larson Mayor of the City of Duluth do officially proclaim Feb 14th, 2022 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Girls and 2 Spirit People Awareness Day in the City of Duluth,” she said.

Loved ones of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women also shared their experiences in their efforts to find the victims and bring them home.

“We only know them by the gravesite,” said Great Grandmother Mary Lyons, an Ojibwe Elder. “I don’t want to tell any more of these stories, it makes me sad.”

“As long as this old lady is alive today I will sing the voices of the ones that are no longer heard because my sister and the many more were silented,” Lyons said.

Duluth’s Enger Tower was also lit red tonight to raise awareness.