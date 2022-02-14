City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Piedmont Heights

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Monday morning and is located on the 3200 block of Trudeau Road.

City officials say water has been turned off on Trudeau Road from Piedmont Avenue to Florine Street.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.