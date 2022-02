CSS Basketball Teams Sweep Doubleheader Over Concordia

It was a good night on the hardwood for the Saints basketball teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Proctor native Liz Frase led the way with a career-high 22 points as the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team held on to defeated Concordia (MN) 57-54 Monday night at the Reif Gym.

In the men’s game, Nick Carlson and Quinn Fischer combined to score 29 points as the Saints defeated the Cobbers 69-67.